'Mumbai will look like concrete jungle by 2040': Urban designer

Redevelopment impact

Redevelopment in Bandra West

Bandra West, once a quiet residential area, is now home to luxury towers on narrow roads. Areas like Turner Road and Pali Hill have seen skyscrapers rise 18 to 20 storeys high. Despite these changes, few stakeholders are objecting to the trend, as residents, many of whom are getting larger flats in redeveloped buildings, have largely welcomed the changes. The state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are also benefiting from development charges levied on builders.