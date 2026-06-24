Mumbai saw over 300mm rain, Vikhroli West wall collapses
India
Mumbai just got drenched: over 300mm of rain fell in one day, leading to flooded streets, fallen trees, and major traffic jams.
Late Tuesday night, a retaining wall near homes in Vikhroli West collapsed because of the heavy rain, leaving residents worried and sparking questions about safety.
IMD yellow alert Saturday, BMC warns
More rain is on the way. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, warning that some parts of the city could see "heavy to very heavy" showers.
BMC is urging everyone to stay indoors and skip unnecessary travel until things settle down.