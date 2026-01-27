Mumbai: Scattered showers break January dry spell, more rain possible India Jan 27, 2026

Mumbai woke up to surprise showers on Monday, mostly hitting eastern suburbs like Andheri and Powai, while Thane and Navi Mumbai got some early morning rain too.

Western suburbs and South Mumbai stayed mostly dry but super humid, with haze hanging over areas like Wadala.

Despite the drizzle, temperatures hovered around 31-32°C.