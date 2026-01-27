Mumbai: Scattered showers break January dry spell, more rain possible
Mumbai woke up to surprise showers on Monday, mostly hitting eastern suburbs like Andheri and Powai, while Thane and Navi Mumbai got some early morning rain too.
Western suburbs and South Mumbai stayed mostly dry but super humid, with haze hanging over areas like Wadala.
Despite the drizzle, temperatures hovered around 31-32°C.
Why bother?
The rain made morning commutes slower with damp roads and a visible layer of haze—definitely not the usual January vibe.
The good news? No major weather warnings ahead: forecasts say expect clear to partly cloudy skies this week, comfy nights, and a return to sunny days soon.