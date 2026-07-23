Mumbai schoolchildren in Dadar wave at CJP protesters, clip resonates
India
A sweet moment from the Mumbai CJP protest is making waves online: a video shows school kids in Dadar smiling and waving from their classroom windows as protesters pass by below.
The clip, shared on Instagram, has struck a chord with many who see it as a small but powerful gesture of hope and togetherness.
Social media praises clip, protests continue
The video has sparked emotional reactions across social media: people are calling it inspiring and symbolic, with comments like "they are witnessing their future in making, beautiful" and "We're all fighting for you. You better study hard."
Despite police restrictions and several FIRs since July 18, the protests keep going strong, with moments like these reminding everyone of the unity and resilience on display.