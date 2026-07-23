Mumbai schools and colleges open Thursday despite orange alert
India
Mumbai's schools and colleges will be open as usual on Thursday, even though the city is under an orange alert for heavy rain.
The BMC says classes only get canceled if there's a red alert (that means really extreme rainfall, over 204mm in a day).
Palghar schools and colleges off
While Mumbai sticks to its regular schedule, all schools and colleges in Palghar are getting a day off thanks to a red alert for extremely heavy rain.
Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are also on orange alert.
The IMD has warned of more heavy showers in Mumbai till Friday and suggests everyone avoid waterlogged spots during downpours.