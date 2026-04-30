Mumbai seeks state approval to allow high-rises on sub-9m roads
India
Mumbai's civic body wants to let builders put up high-rises even on roads less than 9 meters wide, a rule change that could speed up redevelopment in older parts of the city.
The proposal is waiting for the state's green light, but it could mean a big boost for neighborhoods with aging buildings and cramped lanes.
Mumbai aging buildings require safety checks
A lot of Mumbai's 40,000 buildings are more than 70-80 years old and the rest have an average age of 50 years, making redevelopment tricky under current rules.
If this change goes through, builders will still need fire brigade clearance and solid evacuation plans before getting started, so the city hopes to balance faster upgrades with resident safety.