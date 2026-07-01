Mumbai short 565 million liters daily, government blames illegal connections

BMC disconnects over 2,200 illegal lines

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already cut off over 2,200 illegal water lines this year and fined people double for using them.

They've also taken action against garages and car washes caught breaking the rules.

To keep things in check, all disconnected lines will be reinspected within three months.

On the bright side, big projects like a new dam, desalination plants, and river-linking could boost Mumbai's water supply in the coming years.