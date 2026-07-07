Mumbai SRPF constable Kaustubh Sangle dies by suicide on duty
India
Kaustubh Sangle, a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable, died by suicide while on duty at Mumbai's Lok Bhavan in the Malabar Hill area.
He reportedly used his service rifle on Monday evening, and his body was discovered by the next officer on shift.
Police probe suicide note and relationship
Police found a suicide note at the scene and have started a probe. They are exploring whether personal stress (including issues around a relationship with a woman constable) played a role.
There is also focus on whether Sangle had received his regular mental health checks, which are mandatory for SRPF staff.
The investigation is ongoing as officials review forensic evidence and details from Sangle's past.