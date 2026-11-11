Mumbai starts trials of 1st non-AC local with automatic doors
Mumbai's first non-AC suburban local train equipped with automatic doors has arrived in the city for trials of its first non-air-conditioned local train with automatic doors, big news for anyone who's ever squeezed onto a packed platform.
This 12-coach train, built in Chennai, keep the doors shut while moving and only open at stations.
The goal? Stop the risky habit of hanging out of open doors and make daily rides safer for millions.
Train includes ventilators and louvered doors
Besides the auto-doors, this train comes with metro-style touches: think roof ventilators and louvered doors for better airflow without sacrificing safety.
This upgrade follows rising concerns after last year's tragic Mumbra accident and more than 500 deaths from falls in 2025 alone.
As trial runs begin, city officials hope these changes will finally give Mumbai commuters a much-needed sense of security on their daily journeys.