Mumbai storm kills 2, causes 142 tree or branch falls

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation deployed 10,000 staff

Despite nonstop rain (150 to 170mm in just 24 hours), Mumbai's trains kept running and there wasn't major waterlogging.

The BMC had already pruned more than 1.03 lakh trees before monsoon season and sent out 10,000 staff to handle emergencies: clearing roads, fixing fallen trees, and keeping things moving.

With the IMD having issued a Red Alert for Sunday and forecasting continued heavy rain, officials say they're staying alert and ready for anything more that comes their way.