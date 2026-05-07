Mumbai street food vendors strained by ₹933 LPG price hike

Vendors spending significant portion on fuel

Many vendors say they're spending a significant portion of what they earn just on fuel.

Vishal Gujjan, who runs a chai stall at Nariman Point, shared that he hasn't raised his prices or cut portions yet, but it's tough: "It has become harder to make do but still I have not increased the price of a cup of chai,"

Others like Imran Javed in Goregaon have seen neighboring stalls move.

With fewer customers and rising expenses, some worry they might have to scale back or even shut shop for good.