Mumbai students protest alleged NEET leak, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Thousands of students and activists gathered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to protest the alleged NEET paper leak, calling for Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The scene was full of energy: tricolor flags, posters of Bhagat Singh and Dr. Ambedkar, and chants like Inquilab Zindabad echoed through the crowd.
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes government force
Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticized the government's use of force on protesters, saying, "you can have lathis, but we have tirangas."
Tensions rose after a video surfaced showing a police officer allegedly handling a female protester inappropriately.
One opposition leader called it police raj and demanded action.
Students want accountability for the paper leak and are pushing for a proper investigation so this doesn't happen again.