Mumbai students protest, demand Shambhuraj Desai's resignation over suicide allegation
Hundreds of students and activists gathered in Mumbai, calling for Minister Shambhuraj Desai's resignation after he was allegedly linked to a college student's suicide.
Organized by the Mumbai University Students Union, the protest demanded justice for the student and greater accountability from the government over rising student suicides.
Despite heavy police presence, protesters stayed firm near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar.
Woman blocking police vehicle goes viral
A video from the protest shows a woman bravely blocking a police vehicle to demand the release of detained protesters, a move that quickly went viral and inspired more people to join in.
Social media lit up with praise for her "peak courage," while others debated the younger generation's boldness.
Hashtags like #protest were used as conversations continued online.