Mumbai students protest government education policies, demand Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
India
On Thursday, Mumbai students hit the streets to protest government education policies and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Things got tense at Shivaji Park, where protesters say police used excessive force to break up the crowd, leaving several injured.
Students push for transparency and accountability
Chanting "We are not terrorists," students emphasized their protests were peaceful and focused on demanding accountability from the government regarding education reforms.
They also urged colleges across Mumbai to support them and pushed for more transparency from government officials.
The protests reflect growing frustration among young people about their education system.