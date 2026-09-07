Mumbai supercar rally flagged off by Amruta Fadnavis creates gridlock
India
A flashy supercar rally in Mumbai, meant to raise cancer awareness and flagged off by Amruta Fadnavis, ended up causing massive traffic jams.
Things took a turn when a video surfaced showing a woman stuck for over 90 minutes, emotionally asking organizers to let her through because she said she had an emergency at home.
Mumbai organizers and traffic officials silent
The incident quickly blew up online, with people calling out the event's organizers and authorities for ignoring everyday citizens in favor of high-profile events.
Many criticized whether designated emergency lanes were maintained.
So far, neither the club nor traffic officials have addressed the complaints, leaving many frustrated with how such events impact daily life in Mumbai.