Mumbai taxi driver overcharges woman, then gives her life advice India Jan 28, 2026

A Mumbai taxi ride is trending after the driver openly admitted to overcharging a passenger—charging ₹150 for a trip that should've cost ₹110.

Instead of just taking the money, he offered some honest advice: always insist on using the meter.

"Aap naye ho yahan isliye bata raha hun. Take care of yourself," he told her.

The story was posted by Mudrika (@MudrikaKavdia) on X.