Mumbai taxi driver overcharges woman, then gives her life advice
India
A Mumbai taxi ride is trending after the driver openly admitted to overcharging a passenger—charging ₹150 for a trip that should've cost ₹110.
Instead of just taking the money, he offered some honest advice: always insist on using the meter.
"Aap naye ho yahan isliye bata raha hun. Take care of yourself," he told her.
The story was posted by Mudrika (@MudrikaKavdia) on X.
Only in Mumbai?
The original poster called it "the most Mumbai thing ever"—a mix of street smarts and unexpected mentorship.
Many shared their own stories about being overcharged but appreciated the driver's honesty in the end.
Even Mumbai Traffic Police joined the conversation, asking for more details about the cab involved.