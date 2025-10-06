Next Article
Mumbai: Tempo traveler hits BEST bus, kills pedestrian
India
A speeding tempo traveler crashed into a BEST bus near Dadar Plaza in Mumbai on Sunday night, making the bus veer off and hit pedestrians plus two cars—a taxi and a tourist vehicle.
Sadly, one person, Shahabuddin (37), lost his life while four others were hurt.
Driver being investigated
The injured, including a woman, were quickly taken to Sion Hospital for treatment. Shahabuddin was declared dead on arrival.
Police have filed a case against the tempo driver at Shivaji Park Police Station and are checking if he was under the influence during the crash.