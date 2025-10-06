Next Article
Delhi: 3 men drug, rape, blackmail 18-year-old girl
India
An 18-year-old MBBS student from Haryana was allegedly drugged and raped at a hotel room party in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on September 9.
The accused spiked her drink, filmed the assault after she became incapacitated, and then used the video to blackmail her into repeated abuse over the month.
Accused currently at large
The student reported everything to police on October 2. A case has been filed under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
All three accused are currently missing as police search for them. The survivor is receiving counseling and will soon record her statement before a magistrate.
Police say they're following several leads to track down those responsible.