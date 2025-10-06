Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory' levels after overnight rain

Cleaner air means easier breathing for everyone—especially if you're out and about. While most areas saw improvement, places like Anand Vihar are still struggling with higher pollution (AQI 205), so it's not perfect everywhere yet.

Less stubble burning, post-monsoon weather helping keep air cleaner

Less stubble burning in nearby states since September and post-monsoon weather have both played a part in keeping the air cleaner than usual.

The IMD says lighter rain and breezy days should stick around, so we might enjoy better air for a bit longer.