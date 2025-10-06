36-hour curfew, internet shut down in Cuttack after communal violence

A 36-hour curfew has been imposed in parts of Cuttack, Odisha , after a Durga Puja procession and a later Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally turned violent. The two incidents left 25 police personnel injured. The VHP has also called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday. The Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh, said that some people had a personal quarrel during an immersion procession on Friday evening.

Clashes Clashes started on Saturday According to police and witnesses, the clashes initially started between 1:30am and 2:00am on Saturday when a Durga idol immersion procession passing through the Dargha Bazaar area was stopped by some locals who objected to loud music being played late at night. The argument rapidly escalated. Members of the procession allegedly threw stones and glass bottles from roofs in retaliation. Several persons were hurt during the turmoil, including Cuttack's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Rally unrest What led to the violence Tensions resurfaced when VHP's bike rally on Sunday was not permitted by the Commissionerate of Police over law and order concerns. Singh said that when the police tried to stop the rally, stones were pelted at them. In response, police resorted to a lathi charge and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. The commissioner added that of the 25 injured officers, eight were in serious condition.

Curfew details Curfew timings and exemptions The curfew is in effect for 36 hours from 10:00pm on Sunday in various police station limits. Essential services such as healthcare, milk and vegetable supply, and movement of students and office-goers are exempted from the curfew restrictions. Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace.

Internet ban Internet shut down in Cuttack The Odisha government has also ordered a 24-hour internet shutdown in Cuttack to curb the spread of false and provocative messages on social media platforms. Meanwhile, the VHP has called for a dusk-to-dawn bandh on Monday, demanding action against the culprits involved in the violence. The organization has called for an inquiry into the attack on Hindus at the Kadamrasul area and demanded door-to-door searches there.