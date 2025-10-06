Bengal floods: 28 dead as relentless rainfall triggers flash-floods, landslides 

Heavy rainfall in North Bengal's hills and plains has caused widespread devastation, including landslides and flooding. The disaster has claimed the lives of 28 people so far. The tourist town of Mirik has been particularly hard hit, with 13 deaths reported there alone. The region received extremely heavy rainfall over the weekend, with Darjeeling recording 261mm, Cooch Behar 192mm, and Jalpaiguri 172mm. The downpour has also damaged key infrastructure such as bridges and roads, isolating communities and stranding tourists.

Infrastructure damage Bridges, roads damaged; rescue operations underway The heavy rainfall has caused the collapse of an iron bridge on the Balasan River at Dudhia, cutting off Siliguri and Mirik. Another bridge at Pulbazar was damaged, isolating Thanaline and Bijanbari. Rohini Road, a key link between Darjeeling and the plains, also collapsed. National Highway 10 was closed at Chitrey due to landslides. In response to these disasters, rescue operations are underway with Army units and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams joining state agencies in relief efforts.

Government response Mamata Banerjee announces immediate assistance West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced immediate assistance for the affected areas. She also plans to visit the disaster zone on Monday. Banerjee said, "Several areas in both north and south Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rain and excessive river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim." The chief minister extended her condolences to the families of those who died in this natural calamity.

Travel disruption Tourists stranded as heavy rains wreak havoc All tourist spots in affected areas have been shut as a precautionary measure. Tourists are advised to remain in place until help arrives. The heavy rains have also caused travel chaos across the region, with many tourists missing trains and flights due to road blockages. Affected tourists reported experiencing power outages and poor connectivity, which made it difficult for them to leave the area.