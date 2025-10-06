Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention today 

The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) over recent violence during protests in Leh. The hearing is scheduled for 10:30am on Monday before Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. The plea seeks Wangchuk's immediate release from Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

Detention details Wangchuk detained after Leh protests demanding statehood, Sixth Schedule Wangchuk was detained on September 26, two days after protests in Leh left four dead and around 90 injured. The protesters were demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. Angmo has questioned the NSA invocation, which permits up to 12 months of detention without trial. She also shared a picture of the legal team on X, which includes Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal.

Legal arguments Plea argues detention violates fundamental rights Angmo's plea, filed through senior lawyers Vivek Tankha and Sarvam Ritam Khare, argues that Wangchuk's detention is "illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional." It claims violation of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, 21, and 22 of the Constitution. The plea also seeks immediate access to Wangchuk and quashing of the preventive detention order.

Community response Harassment of students at Wangchuk's institute alleged in plea According to the plea, Wangchuk was detained while recovering from a fast for constitutional safeguards in Ladakh. He was moved to Jodhpur Central Jail without being provided medicines or personal belongings. The plea also alleges harassment of students and staff at his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). It further highlights mental anguish in the Ladakh community, including a suicide by a member of the Ladakh Buddhist Association.