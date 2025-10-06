Hold Maharashtra local body elections by January 31: SC

OBC reservations debate complicates things

A big reason for the delay is the ongoing debate over OBC (Other Backward Classes) reservations in these elections.

The state missed a key deadline back in 2021 to fulfill the Supreme Court's three-fold test for identifying eligible communities, and its latest report from 2022 is still being challenged in court.

Because of this, some recent elections happened without OBC seats, shifting them to general category—a move that's sparked more legal battles and uncertainty about when true representation will return.