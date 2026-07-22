Mumbai Thane Palghar schools and colleges remain open July 23
India
Even with heavy rain warnings, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are set to stay open this Thursday, July 23.
The city has not called for a holiday yet, but local officials can shut things down if flooding or blocked roads make it unsafe.
Students and parents should check for last-minute updates from their schools or local authorities. Plans could change quickly.
IMD: Thane Palghar orange Mumbai yellow
The India Meteorological Department has put out an orange alert for Thane and Palghar, with heavy rain and strong winds expected, while Mumbai is under a yellow alert with some intense showers possible.
Urban flooding and landslides are possible, so it is smart to avoid unnecessary travel, skip the beach trips for now, and keep your rain gear handy just in case.