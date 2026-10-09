Mumbai to hit 37°C with moderate air quality, IMD forecasts
India
Mumbai's in for another hot and sunny Friday, with the IMD forecasting clear skies and temperatures peaking at 37 degrees Celsius.
Even with the continuing October heat, air quality is holding steady at a moderate level, so it's warm but not too stuffy out there.
Mumbai highs 37.6°C near Amravati 39°C
Over the past day, Mumbai saw highs of 37.6 degrees Celsius and lows around 24.7 degrees Celsius, pretty much matching Amravati, which even hit 39 degrees Celsius.
Despite all this heat, the air quality index is still in a comfortable range for everyday life. Classic October weather for the city.