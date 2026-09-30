Mumbai tolls rising 20% from October 1 at 5 points

Heads up if you drive into Mumbai: starting October 1, tolls at the city's five entry points are going up by 20%.

New rates will be ₹90 for minibusses and light commercial vehicles, ₹180 for trucks and busses, and ₹225 for heavy vehicles.

The hike covers Vashi, Mulund (both LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway), Airoli Bridge, and Dahisar.