Mumbai tolls rising 20% from October 1 at 5 points
Heads up if you drive into Mumbai: starting October 1, tolls at the city's five entry points are going up by 20%.
New rates will be ₹90 for minibusses and light commercial vehicles, ₹180 for trucks and busses, and ₹225 for heavy vehicles.
The hike covers Vashi, Mulund (both LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway), Airoli Bridge, and Dahisar.
Mumbai tolls extended until September 2029
If you're in a car, school bus, or state transport bus, you're still off the hook. These have been toll-free since 2024.
Toll collection at these spots has been around since 2002 and was supposed to end in late 2026, but will now run until September 2029.
The extension helps cover a hefty compensation bill after earlier toll waivers, and is part of a regular rate update every three years to fund road upgrades.