Mumbai traffic police tell apps to drop 10-minute delivery guarantees
India
Mumbai Traffic Police have told food and grocery apps to drop their 10-minute delivery guarantees, saying they push riders to break traffic rules and put everyone at risk.
The move comes after a recent meeting where officials linked risky driving to the pressure of super-fast deliveries.
Delivery firms must get police clearances
Delivery companies now need police clearance certificates for all riders and must track their e-challan histories.
Bikes with unpaid fines could be seized: Just in the past 16 days, over 8,000 riders were caught for things like speeding or riding on the wrong side.
Police also want apps like Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto to stop giving speed-based incentives, but these companies haven't responded yet.