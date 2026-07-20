Mumbai train scuffle involving 2 transgender individuals and passenger investigated
India
A late-night scuffle on a Mumbai local train has caught everyone's attention after a video showed two transgender individuals and a passenger getting into a heated argument that turned physical.
The clip quickly went viral, leaving many worried about safety on the city's busy trains.
While the exact cause of the fight is not clear, officials are investigating and reviewing footage to figure out what happened.
Mumbai suburban trains prompt security boost
This is not an isolated incident: recent weeks have seen several brawls on Mumbai's suburban trains, including fights among passengers and assaults.
With millions relying on these trains daily, railway authorities are stepping up security by adding more CCTV cameras and increasing police presence to help keep commuters safe.