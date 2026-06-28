Mumbai trip vehicle plunges into Pune gorge killing 2 employees
India
A group trip from Mumbai to Rajgad Fort turned tragic early Sunday when their vehicle lost control and plunged into a gorge near Pune's Velhe taluka.
Two young employees, Vishwas Satam, 25, and Dhwani Thakkar, 23, sadly lost their lives, while 19 others were injured.
Passengers rescued, injured hospitalized, driver booked
Rescue teams, locals, and police worked together to help the trapped passengers, despite a fire risk from leaking diesel.
Everyone hurt was taken to the hospital.
The driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving, with police still looking into what exactly went wrong.
It's a tough reminder to stay extra careful on hilly roads.