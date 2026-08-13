Mumbai Uber passenger shown tampered QR prompts UPI safety concerns

Scammers swap out real QR codes with fake ones, hoping you'll scan them.

If they have your phone number, they can try to set up UPI accounts using your details, but just getting those alerts doesn't mean your bank account is hacked.

To stay protected, always double-check QR codes and confirm who you're paying before entering your UPI PIN.

Never scan a code if someone says you'll get money or a refund, and report any weird messages to your bank as soon as possible.