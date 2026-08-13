Mumbai Uber passenger shown tampered QR prompts UPI safety concerns
A Mumbai Uber auto ride turned sketchy when the driver showed her a tampered QR code for payment.
The passenger first paid cash instead, and only afterward started getting unexpected UPI registration messages from multiple banks, so she trusted her gut.
This incident has people rethinking how safe digital payments really are.
Avoid scanning fake QR codes
Scammers swap out real QR codes with fake ones, hoping you'll scan them.
If they have your phone number, they can try to set up UPI accounts using your details, but just getting those alerts doesn't mean your bank account is hacked.
To stay protected, always double-check QR codes and confirm who you're paying before entering your UPI PIN.
Never scan a code if someone says you'll get money or a refund, and report any weird messages to your bank as soon as possible.