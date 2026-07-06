Mumbai University criticized over suspected ChatGPT content in MA psychology
Mumbai University's online education center is catching heat after students noticed that some M.A. psychology study material might have been made by ChatGPT.
One student flagged the Semester four notes for "Social Problems (Skills and Intervention)," sparking questions about how much was actually written by AI.
The university quickly responded, saying AI was used for less than 10% of the content.
University committee to review content development
The university explained that AI only helped with things like grammar fixes, clearer language, and editing: nothing outside University Grants Commission (UGC) rules.
They also pointed out that all AI use happened under academic supervision and was mentioned in the material itself.
To clear things up, a committee will now review how the content was developed, and the university stressed these materials are just self-learning guides, not official textbooks.