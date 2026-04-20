Mumbai unmanned BEST electric bus crashes into Bhandup booth
India
On Sunday, an unmanned electric Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, known as BEST, bus unexpectedly rolled back and crashed into a booth outside Mumbai's Bhandup railway station.
The driver had just parked it for a break when the incident happened.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
BEST investigates faults, urges depot checks
This is not the first time such an accident has happened on this route: there was a similar case last December.
BEST officials are now investigating possible brake or technical issues and have stressed the need for thorough vehicle checks before busses leave the depot, aiming to prevent future mishaps.