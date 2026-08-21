Mumbai vada pav stalls clean up after Maharashtra FDA push
India
Mumbai's iconic vada pav stalls are cleaning up their act thanks to a recent push from the Maharashtra FDA.
At Surbhi Sweets, staff now wear gloves and head caps, vada pavs come on paper plates with tissues, and kitchens look noticeably cleaner with better food storage.
Surbhi Sweets displays FSSAI license
Surbhi Sweets is also switching out cooking oil twice daily and proudly displaying its FSSAI license.
Manager Lalit Sharma says food safety is a top priority.
Some customers are backing FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's efforts, hoping these changes mean safer and still delicious street food for everyone.