Mumbai wakes dry Thursday as IMD warns return of rain
After days of heavy downpours, Mumbai woke up to a mostly dry Thursday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rain and gusty winds could return later, but for now, things are calmer.
In the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded 39.37mm of rain in the eastern suburbs, 28.85mm in the west, and just 14.21mm in the island city.
Mumbai transport running smoothly despite warnings
Despite warnings about thunder and winds up to 50 kph (and a high tide at 7am and another at 6:09 pm), local trains, metros, and busses were running pretty smoothly this morning.
Suburban trains had minor delays (five to 10 minutes), but no major waterlogging was reported around Vasai or Virar.
City officials are staying vigilant just in case the weather takes another turn.