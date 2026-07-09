Mumbai wakes dry Thursday as IMD warns return of rain India Jul 09, 2026

After days of heavy downpours, Mumbai woke up to a mostly dry Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rain and gusty winds could return later, but for now, things are calmer.

In the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded 39.37mm of rain in the eastern suburbs, 28.85mm in the west, and just 14.21mm in the island city.