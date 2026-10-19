Mumbai water reserves at 90.48% as BMC imposes 10% cut
India
Mumbai's water reserves are at 90.48%, lower than in the last two years.
The BMC has put a 10% water cut in place to help stretch supplies, but for now, it is not planning any bigger cuts.
Mumbai supplies stretch to June 14
If the city continues receiving its regular supply of 4100 million liters daily, supplies should last until May 21, 2027. With the current 10% cut, that stretches to June 14, 2027.
The state government has advised civic bodies to adopt water-saving measures, including planning for water availability until August 31, 2027.