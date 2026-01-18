Mumbai: Water supply to be hit in 5 wards from Tuesday, January 20 to Thursday, January 22, 2026 India Jan 18, 2026

Just a heads-up, Mumbai! From January 20 to 22, water pressure will drop in several areas as BMC reconnects the Vaitarna dam pipeline—moved earlier for Metro work—back into the main network.

The repairs run from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, so you might notice weaker flow at home.