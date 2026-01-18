Mumbai: Water supply to be hit in 5 wards from Tuesday, January 20 to Thursday, January 22, 2026
Just a heads-up, Mumbai! From January 20 to 22, water pressure will drop in several areas as BMC reconnects the Vaitarna dam pipeline—moved earlier for Metro work—back into the main network.
The repairs run from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, so you might notice weaker flow at home.
Who's affected and when?
G North ward (think Dharavi Loop Road, AKG Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Kamgar Colony) will have low pressure during morning and evening supply hours on January 20 and 21.
K East (Marol, Chakala, Airport, Sahar) faces cuts on January 20 and 21.
What should you do?
S, H East, and N wards—including Bhandup, BKC, Motilal Nagar and Ghatkopar—will also feel some impact.
BMC suggests storing enough water ahead of time and boiling it for drinking for the next few days.
Changes in regular water-supply timings will be informed a day in advance.