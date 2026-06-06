Mumbai water tanker operators begin indefinite strike midnight June 7

Notices require licenses and flow meters

The strike comes after nearly 250 well operators got notices from the tehsildar offices in the Mumbai suburban district, asking them to follow new rules such as getting licenses and installing flow meters.

The MWTA says these rules just aren't practical in cramped Mumbai, and without enough flow meters available, they're stuck.

Officials warn this could make Mumbai's water crisis even worse, and they might have to step in if things get out of hand.