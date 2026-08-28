Mumbai wholesale milk prices to rise to ₹102 per liter
India
Heads up, Mumbai: Milk is about to get pricier.
Starting September 1, wholesale rates will rise from ₹93 to ₹102 per liter, which means you'll likely pay around ₹110 per liter at the store instead of the current ₹100.
Producers cite 25% cattle feed surge
Milk producers say a big spike in cattle feed costs, up to 25% for things like grains and oil cakes, is making it tough to keep prices down.
Add in higher prices of dairy animals and animal feed, and this hike is their way of staying afloat.
Food essentials jump after Iran war
This isn't just a milk story. After the onset of Iran War, other essentials have shot up too: sugar, rice, dal, mustard oil, and even tea have all seen sharp price increases recently.