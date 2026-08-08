Mumbai woman, 71, duped of ₹4.5L in police impersonation scam
India
A 71-year-old woman in Mumbai lost ₹450,000 after scammers pretended to be police officers and accused her of money laundering over WhatsApp calls.
They kept her connected through WhatsApp calls and made her believe she was being monitored, threatened her with arrest, and pressured her into transferring money as part of the purported verification process.
Police trace ₹4.5L to Mahakal Enterprises
The scammers made her send ₹450,000. After she reported it, police tracked the money to an IndusInd Bank account tied to Mahakal Enterprises, leading them to a suspect in Kamathipura who's believed to be part of a bigger cyber fraud ring.
Authorities are urging citizens to stay alert and report any suspicious calls using the national cybercrime helpline (1930).