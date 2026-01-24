Mumbai: Woman accuses ticket checker of harassment, later admits to traveling without ticket
India
A heated moment at Mumbai's Kurla station caught attention online after a woman argued with a ticket checker, accusing him of harassment when asked for her ticket.
Things shifted quickly when she later admitted she didn't have a valid ticket and agreed to pay the fine.
Social media reacts, sparks bigger questions
After the video circulated online, many on social media called out the woman for misusing the "victim card."
The situation got tense enough that female railway staff had to step in and escort her to the RPF office.
The incident has also sparked conversations about needing more female staff during routine checks on Mumbai's packed local trains.