Mumbai: Woman bitten, finger twisted over seat dispute in local train
India
A 32-year-old woman was attacked while trying to board a crowded train at Mumbai's Kalyan station on Tuesday morning.
After a brief argument with another passenger blocking her entry, she was bitten on the arm and had her finger twisted.
Even though she was hurt, she powered through her workday before heading for medical care.
Police investigating the case
Police have filed an FIR and are checking CCTV footage from Platform 6 to identify the attacker, with Pandari Kande, Senior Police Inspector of Kalyan GRP, commenting on the investigation.
This comes just weeks after another violent commuter incident in Mumbai, raising fresh concerns about safety during rush hour.
The victim, Priyanka Thorat, saw a doctor for a serious finger injury.