Mumbai woman loses ₹3.62cr to WhatsApp scammer posing as mentor
A retired dentist from Mumbai, Dr. Pallavi Nanavati, lost ₹3.62 crore after being tricked by a scammer posing as a share trading mentor on WhatsApp.
Over six months, she was convinced to make 46 payments through a fake site called tradgrip.com, lured in by promises of quick profits.
Case registered under cybercrime laws
When her savings ran out, Dr. Nanavati turned to her son in the US for help—he quickly realized it was all a scam and urged her to contact the police.
She received a suspicious email from info@tradgrip.com on February 9, 2026 and filed an online complaint with the 1930 Cyber Police Helpline on February 13, 2026.
Police have registered a case under cybercrime laws and are investigating further.