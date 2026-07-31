Mumbai woman's X post spotlights Bengaluru deposits exceeding 2-month limit
India
A Mumbai woman's X post just put Bengaluru's sky-high rental deposits in the spotlight.
She was stunned to learn the legal amount is only two months, even though landlords ask for up to six months' rent as a deposit.
Her post quickly sparked a debate, with tenants sharing stories of deposits as high as 10 months' rent and questioning if this is even allowed.
Bengaluru landlords cite deposit protection
Landlords say big deposits protect them from unpaid rent or property damage, and many insist that four to six months is standard in Bengaluru.
Others argue there's no clear law capping deposit amounts, so it all comes down to negotiation, and sometimes, market pressure wins over fairness.
The whole conversation shows just how confusing and inconsistent renting in Bengaluru can be right now.