Mumbai: Yellow alert for rain, but air quality still not great India Jan 28, 2026

Mumbai and Thane are on a yellow alert as the IMD expects light rain Tuesday morning, with temperatures between 16°C and 29°C.

The showers could slow down your commute if you're heading out early.

But even with the weather change, Mumbai's air quality is stuck at "moderate" levels—not ideal if you have breathing issues.