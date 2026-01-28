Mumbai: Yellow alert for rain, but air quality still not great
Mumbai and Thane are on a yellow alert as the IMD expects light rain Tuesday morning, with temperatures between 16°C and 29°C.
The showers could slow down your commute if you're heading out early.
But even with the weather change, Mumbai's air quality is stuck at "moderate" levels—not ideal if you have breathing issues.
Air quality worries and court steps in
Mumbai's AQI sits at 121, which isn't great—especially for people with lung disorders, asthma, and heart ailments.
Some areas like Andheri East (178) and Malad West (146) are worse off. Thane and Kalyan aren't much better either.
Noticing this ongoing problem, the Bombay High Court has asked officials to step up pollution control efforts, showing that fixing Mumbai's air is becoming more urgent.