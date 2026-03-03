Mumbai's air quality 'poor,' some areas 'severe': What it means
Mumbai is shifting from winter to early summer, with temperatures climbing to about 37°C by March 4 and mostly clear, dry days ahead, according to the IMD.
But while the weather looks sunny, the city's overall air quality had been at "Poor" (AQI 105) on March 2, though it improved to an AQI of 88 on the morning of March 3, and some neighborhoods are facing much worse.
Areas with most pollution
For anyone living in or around Kammanwar Nagar (AQI 307), Mirashi Nagar (302), Shell Colony (273), Mithchowki (260), or Savitribai Phule Nagar (243), pollution levels are severe or unhealthy.
This hits kids, seniors, and people with breathing issues hardest.
Even though skies are clear, pollution levels remain high in several pockets—so it's smart to take extra care if you're out and about this month.