Mumbai's air quality 'poor,' some areas 'severe': What it means
India
Mar 03, 2026

Mumbai is shifting from winter to early summer, with temperatures climbing to about 37°C by March 4 and mostly clear, dry days ahead, according to the IMD.

But while the weather looks sunny, the city's overall air quality had been at "Poor" (AQI 105) on March 2, though it improved to an AQI of 88 on the morning of March 3, and some neighborhoods are facing much worse.