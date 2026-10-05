Mumbai's airport to cut 265 weekly international flights October 25

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has questioned the timing and motives behind these cuts, saying the BJP-led government was deliberately weakening Mumbai's international connectivity and trying to "finish off" the airport,

but airport officials say it's all about safety and boosting capacity, from handling 15 million to 20 million passengers a year.

While airlines and industry groups are worried about the sudden move, a meeting with aviation authorities is set for October 6 to talk things through.