Mumbai's airport to cut 265 weekly international flights October 25
Starting October 25, Mumbai's main airport will drop 265 weekly international flights as it upgrades Terminal 1.
To make space for construction, domestic flights are shifting to Terminal 2, which means fewer slots for international routes.
IndiGo faces the biggest hit with 74 flights cut, followed by Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet.
Aaditya Thackeray blames BJP for cuts
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has questioned the timing and motives behind these cuts, saying the BJP-led government was deliberately weakening Mumbai's international connectivity and trying to "finish off" the airport,
but airport officials say it's all about safety and boosting capacity, from handling 15 million to 20 million passengers a year.
While airlines and industry groups are worried about the sudden move, a meeting with aviation authorities is set for October 6 to talk things through.