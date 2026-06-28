Mumbai's Ankita Pathak says Uber driver left mother stranded, cursed India Jun 28, 2026

Ankita Pathak from Mumbai shared that an Uber Black driver left her mother stranded in the rain for over 20 minutes by driving away instead of picking her up.

When Ankita reached out, the driver brushed off her concerns and later messaged a harsh curse: "I curse your mother that your building ceiling should fall on your mother."

The experience left Ankita upset and worried about rider safety.