Mumbai's Ankita Pathak says Uber driver left mother stranded, cursed
Ankita Pathak from Mumbai shared that an Uber Black driver left her mother stranded in the rain for over 20 minutes by driving away instead of picking her up.
When Ankita reached out, the driver brushed off her concerns and later messaged a harsh curse: "I curse your mother that your building ceiling should fall on your mother."
The experience left Ankita upset and worried about rider safety.
Uber removed driver after LinkedIn post
After getting no response from Uber India for two days, Ankita posted about it on LinkedIn, where the story quickly caught attention.
Following public support online, Uber eventually removed the driver from its platform.
However, the woman herself had questioned the delay before the driver was removed, and Uber has not publicly addressed the incident.