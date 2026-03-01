Mumbai's coastal road project gets SC nod to cut mangroves

Supreme Court granted permission in March 2026

The Supreme Court granted permission in March 2026 to cut mangroves; the source does not report that construction began in January 2026.

The project links up major sea links and neighborhoods across seven stretches.

While a lot of mangroves will be lost, the BMC promises to relocate many of them, restore some on site, and plant new ones elsewhere.

They'll also check in with yearly progress reports for the next 10 years to show how their restoration efforts are going.