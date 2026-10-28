Mumbai's CSMIA to revamp Terminal 1, handle 20 million passengers
India
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) just announced big plans to revamp Terminal 1.
Expect more greenery inside, a giant flamingo sculpture, and a bigger check-in area.
The upgrade aims to handle up to 20 million passengers a year, up from the current 15 million.
CSMIA shares draft terminal design visuals
The redesign features huge glass walls for an open, airy vibe and nods to Mumbai's culture throughout the space.
CSMIA shared early visuals with airline partners, showing off its vision for a modern, passenger-friendly terminal.
These are still draft ideas, but it's all about making travel smoother as more people fly through Mumbai in the coming years.