Mumbai's CSMIA to suspend flights for runway maintenance November 19
India
Heads up if you're flying in or out of Mumbai!
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will suspend flight operations from 11am to 5pm on November 19, 2026.
This six-hour break is for essential post-monsoon runway maintenance: think repairs, safety checks, and making sure things like lighting and drainage are all set for smooth operations.
CSMIA issues advance closure notice
To help travelers and airlines avoid last-minute surprises, the airport team issued an official notice about this closure ahead of the scheduled closure.
With nearly 1,000 air traffic movements moving through CSMIA daily, this early planning helps everyone adjust schedules and keeps the airport running as smoothly as possible once things are back up.